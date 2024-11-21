Watch: John Prescott makes cameo appearance in Gavin and Stacey as Nessa’s ex-lover

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott made a cameo appearance in the BBC hit comedy series Gavin and Stacey as character Nessa’s former flame.

Ruth Jones’s character regularly alluded to the Labour figure being an ex-lover, once expressing regret that he was not the father of her baby.

Lord Prescott made his appearance in the last episode of the third series as a guest at Nessa’s wedding as she prepared to marry fiance Dave Coaches.

In the episode, he can be seen entering the church and congratulating Dave, to which he replies: “Cheers John, nice to see you”.

Lord Prescott wrote fondly in his blog at the time about his cameo saying he “thoroughly enjoyed it”.

Tributes have poured in from across the country, after his death, at the age of 86, was announced by his family on Thursday (21 November).