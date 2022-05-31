Johnny Depp appeared on stage with Jeff Beck at London’s Royal Albert Hall as the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, looms.

Mr Depp performed with the musician for the second night in a row on Monday (30 May), following his appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

The actor is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.