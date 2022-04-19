Johnny Depp spoke about the toll Amber Heard’s abuse allegations have taken on him as he took the witness stand in his defamation trial against her.

The Hollywood veteran invoked Disney characters in explaining how the allegations have affected his career, saying: “[It’s] very strange when one day you’re Cinderella so to speak and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo.”

He said he wanted to clear his name not only for himself and his children but also for everyone he’s known across more than three decades in the film industry.

