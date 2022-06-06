Keir Starmer calls for Tory MPs to ‘step up and get rid’ of Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer has called for Tory MPs to “step up and get rid” of Boris Johnson with a no-confidence vote.

The Labour leader has suggested it’s in the “national interest” to remove and replace the prime minister.

“Obviously there are some people in my party saying ‘no Keir, it’s good that he stays’ because he’s so damaged,” Mr Starmer said.

“Looking at the national interest, I think Tory MPs have to step up, show leadership and get rid of him.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.