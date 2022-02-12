An Ontario judge has said he will grant an injunction to end the trucker blockade at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said he was “satisfied” with the arguments made by attorneys on behalf of local officials and representatives of the auto industry, with the injunction going into effect at 7pm ET Friday to allow protesters time to move.

The ruling came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his call to end blockade across the border, saying that “everything is on the table”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here