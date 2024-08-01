Donald Trump questioning Kamala Harris’s racial identity draws gasps

Donald Trump falsely questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity as he addressed the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday, 31 July.

The former president claimed that the vice president, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve in her role, had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Mr Trump said as gasps were heard from the audience.