White House says Super Bowl parade shooting ‘cuts deep’ into soul of America

The White House has said the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade "cuts deep" into the soul of America.

"We pray for the families who lost loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

More than half of the 22 victims who suffered gunshot injuries are under the age of 16, police said.

The incident, which killed one person, unfolded close to Union Station in Kansas City on Wednesday 14 February.

So far, police have detained three individuals, two of whom are juveniles.