Keir Starmer vows Labour will make the NHS ‘fit for the future’

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he will make the NHS "fit for the future" as part of Labour's "five missions" the party will build its election manifesto around.

Speaking at an Essex ambulance station, the opposition leader argued that the health service needs "serious, deep, long-term changes" to solve its problems.

It comes as Labour pledges to ensure 95 per cent of patients have a maximum 4-hour wait in A&E if elected into government, a target not achieved nationally since 2015.

