Keir Starmer reacts to Owen Jones calling him a ‘political conman’

Keir Starmer has reacted to journalist Owen Jones’s comments that he is a “professional political conman” who is “not someone anyone can trust.”

In the video post, Jones also said Starmer has “brazenly overtly delivered the exact opposite of what he said he would be as Labour leader.”

After he was shown the clip on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine program, Starmer said: “I’m not focused on Owen. I’m sorry Owen. I know Owen, I like Owen ... I’m focused intently on winning the next general election.”

