King Charles flanked by security after egg allegedly thrown at him in Luton

Security surrounded King Charles III after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the monarch during a visit to Luton on Tuesday, 6 December.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

King Charles was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by staff shortly after arriving.

The incident comes weeks after a protester threw eggs at the King and the Queen Consort during a visit to York.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.