Police swarmed a protester after eggs were thrown at King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to York on Wednesday, 9 November.

The royal couple were being welcomed to the city, where they unveiled a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, when a man threw three eggs at them, all of which missed.

North Yorkshire police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence following an incident on Micklegate.

