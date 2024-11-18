A farmer predicted "big problems with food shortages" following Labour's changes to inheritance tax announced in the Budget.

Critics have warned that the change, which means farmers will have to pay 20 per cent of tax on inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m from April 2026, will destroy family farms that make up around two-thirds of Britain’s agricultural base.

"The biggest worry for us... is to be able to feed the poorer people in society," Gareth Wyn Jones told GB News on Monday, 18 November.

"I won't be selling any lamb or any beef this week... This is not to make people hungry, this is to show what's to come in the future."