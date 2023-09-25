Larry the Cat "doesn't get on" with Rishi Sunak's dog, his wife Akshata Murty has revealed in her first interview.

The chief mouser to the Cabinet Office has had some "heated exchanges" with the family's labrador Nova, who has had "mixed emotions" about living at 10 Downing Street.

"Larry's come out on top," the businesswoman said.

Despite the tensions between the animals, Ms Murty told the Sky Kids FYI show that she felt "honoured" to live in the prime minister's official residence.