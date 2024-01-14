Editor-in-chief of The Independent, Geordie Greig, appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this morning (14 January), to discuss David Cameron’s return to politics, as well as the ongoing situation in Yemen.

Mr Greig described the now-foreign secretary as a “Rolls-Royce” for his “smooth” and “persuasive” energy in government, but acknowledged that there would be “bumps in the road”.

When it came to Keir Starmer, Mr Greig analysed his “Blair-lite” strategy for Labour ahead of the general election.

“He doesn’t have to do very much, he doesn’t have to over-inspire”, he said of the Labour leader.