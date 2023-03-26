Led By Donkeys fool Matt Hancock into revealing staggering £10,000 day rate

Led By Donkeys have targeted Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng with their latest stunt, duping the MPs into revealing the staggering amount of money they’d charge for consulting.

The political group set up a fake overseas company looking for political advisers and contacted a number of MPs from all parties, with conversations going furthest with Hancock and Kwarteng.

The former health secretary’s day rate was revealed to be £10,000, while Kwarteng wasn’t prepared to settle for less than $10,000 (£8,800) per month.

