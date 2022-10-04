Liz Truss 'looking at more deals beyond Rwanda' to tackle migrant crisis

Liz Truss has said that she is looking at striking more deals beyond the controversial Rwanda deportation scheme.

Former home secretary Priti Patel introduced an agreement to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda to claim asylum there, but legal challenges grounded the first flight due to take off in June.

Speaking to GB News, the prime minister said: "I do want to look at more deals beyond Rwanda, I also want to make the Rwanda policy work by making sure we can we can control our own laws and we can't be overruled by the ECHR."

