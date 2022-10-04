Liz Truss says no decision has been made on cutting benefits

Liz Truss says a decision is yet to be made regarding cuts to benefits after Penny Mordaunt revealed her position that welfare payments should rise in line with inflation.

"There will be discussions about the way forward on commitments like benefits, on how we deal with future budgets," the prime minister said during a visit to the Birmingham Health Innovation Centre site.

When asked if she "welcomed" the House of Commons leader "making public her views," Ms Truss again echoed that a decision has not been made, and said she "looks forward to having those discussions."

