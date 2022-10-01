Danish prime minister briefs Liz Truss on Nord Stream pipeline 'sabotage'

The Danish prime minister travelled to London to brief Liz Truss on the "very serious situation" surrounding what she described as the "sabotage" of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Mette Frederiksen said: "It has been very important for me to underline that the Danish authorities have said that this is not an accident."

The natural gas pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany were damaged in three places on 26 September, amid an energy stand-off with Russia.

