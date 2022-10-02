Liz Truss silent after BBC reporter asks how many people voted for mini-Budget

Laura Kuennsberg was met with silence after she asked Liz Truss how many people voted for her mini-Budget.

After being asked the question, the prime minister sat in silence for a few moments, before asking Ms Kuennsberg, “what do you mean by that?”

Ms Kuennsberg elaborated, saying: “You set out a significant change in direction from the Conservative government that you’ve been a part of for many, many years. How many people voted for you to do that?”

Ms Truss then continued to say that people voted for a “different future” when they voted Conservative in 2019.

