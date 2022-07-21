Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have welcomed becoming the last two standing in the Tory leadership contest, with both MPs stating they are the person the party should take into the next general election.

The pair emerged as the final candidates after Ms Truss overturned a narrow lead held by Penny Mordaunt, at one point the favourite, to secure the backing of 113 Tory MPs to Ms Mordaunt’s 105.

Mr Sunak led the race from the beginning, taking 137 votes in the final round.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.