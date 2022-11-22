Kayakers recover dozens of dead swans from London pond as bird flu hits capital

Volunteers in London used kayaks to recover more than two dozen dead swans and birds from a pond as bird flu hit the capital.

Swan Sanctuary, a charity that rescue and care for wild birds, found the dead in Wanstead Park, east London.

Kayakers could be seen removing each one from the water before bagging them up on the shore.

Volunteer Gill Walker said the bird flu epidemic is the worst thing she has witnessed in 40 years on the job.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.