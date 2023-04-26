Enraged driver tries to remove Just Stop Oil protesters blocking central London road

An enraged driver attempted to remove Just Stop Oil protesters from the middle of a road in central London on Tuesday (25 April).

The man could also be seen grabbing posters from the hands of the climate activists and throwing them onto the pavement.

“Move out of the way,” he can be heard saying, as traffic is seen backed up on the road.

“At 7:30am, over 100 Just Stop Oil supporters began marching from five different locations around central London to demand an end to new UK oil and gas projects,” the group tweeted, sharing the footage.

