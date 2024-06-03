Dave Myers' widow Lili Myers has given her first television interview since the Hairy Bikers star died aged 66 following a cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on Lorraine on Monday, 3 June, Ms Myers paid tribute to her husband, describing how he is still "everywhere" around her in TV programmes and in cookbooks.

Barrow-in-Furness is to hold a Dave Day on Saturday, 8 June, to celebrate the life of the chef in his home town.

Events will include a motorcycle ride from London to Barrow, a concert at Craven Park, and an appearance from Dave’s Hairy Bikers colleague and close friend Si King.