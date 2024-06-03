Leeds Rhinos captain pays tribute to Rob Burrow’s ‘mischievous’ nature

Rob Burrow’s former teammate, Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith, paid tribute to his “mischievous” nature after the former England international died at the age of 41 following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease (MND).

The rugby league star spent his entire career with the West Yorkshire team, winning eight Super League titles, before retiring in 2017.

He diagnosed with MND in 2019 and raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Smith said: “He was always up to something, pranking people in the dressing room or cracking jokes... A truly amazing person.”