Italy floods: Heartbreaking footage of three friends hugging before being swept away

Three friends embraced each other in Italy before being swept away during flash floods.

Patrizia Cormos, 20, Bianca Doros, 23, and Cristian Molnar, 25, were last seen on Friday, 31 May, when they were walking along the Natisone River in the Friuli region.

Heartbreaking footage shows the trio hugging in thigh-deep churning water.

Italy’s fire and rescue service Vigili del Fuoco said the bodies of two women were recovered on Sunday, 2 June, in the waters of Natisone in Premariacco, a kilometre away from where the trio were last seen.

They are still searching for a third person.