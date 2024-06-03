Rob Burrow fans leave tributes at Headingley Stadium in Leeds after his death

Rob Burrow fans left tributes, flowers, and messages at Headingley Stadium following the death of the former Leeds Rhinos player aged 41.

On Sunday, 2 June, the club said the former England international had passed away following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease (MND).

The rugby league star spent his entire career with the West Yorkshire team, winning eight Super League titles, before retiring in 2017.

He diagnosed with MND in 2019 and raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.