Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office

Extinction Rebellion activists banging drums marched to the Home Office department building in central London on Sunday (23 April), as part of The Big One protests.

Many protesters could be seen waving large flags and carrying origami boats as they walked through the streets, eventually meeting up with a large crowd that was already gathered.

Packages containing flyers with the message “migrant justice is climate justice” and “tell the truth” were also addressed to Suella Braverman, the home secretary.

