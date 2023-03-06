Suspect armed with machete steals money and cigarettes from shop in London

A suspect threatened a shopkeeper in Islington, London, with a machete before making off with cash and cigarettes in a robbery on 10 October 2022 at around 11pm.

The man ran off on Grosvenor Avenue towards Highbury New Park.

Police have issued an appeal for information to identify the suspect.

“He is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6ft and of a skinny build,” Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Hickson said.

“Clearly he is a callous individual who is quite willing to brandish a terrifying weapon for relatively little reward.”

