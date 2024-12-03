Grandfather uses takeaway bag to fight off £18,000 Rolex robbers

A grandfather used a food takeaway bag to fight off two would-be Rolex robbers who attempted to snatch his £18,500 watch from his wrist in London.

Amine Bentaib, 30, targeted the man for his Rolex Yacht-Master in Paddington, west London, in July 2023.

The victim was followed to his Airbnb by Bentaib and Rayan Belhadj after going out to collect a takeaway.

Amine Bentaib, 30, admitted one count of attempted robbery and was jailed for 45 months and made subject to a criminal behaviour order.

On Monday (2 December) Bentaib was jailed for three years and nine months.

Belhadj is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for the crime.