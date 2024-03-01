Firefighters battle blaze at five-storey building in South Kensington

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a converted terraced house in South Kensington.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a five-storey building on Emperor’s Gate just after midnight on Friday 1 March.

Footage shows firefighters on the scene, battling smoke rising from the house.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said 11 people were treated on scene before being taken to “London hospitals and major trauma centres”.

London Fire Brigade said the injured were treated for smoke inhalation.