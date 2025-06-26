News anchor Joe Kernen has said that New York City could become like Gotham in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy after Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s shocking victory in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Speaking on CNBC on Wednesday (25 June), the presenter said: “Have you seen what Batman is up against in Gotham, and what the guy running for mayor is up against? That’s what it reminds me of.”

“They’re taking Wall Streeters and making them walk out onto the ice in the East River and hope — and then they fall through. I mean, there is a class warfare that’s going on.”

Mamdani, a self-described socialist, ran a campaign that had the high cost of living at the forefront.

Some of his proposals include free buses, universal childcare, and higher minimum wage - all paid for by new taxes on the rich.