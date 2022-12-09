Moment Michigan man 'moons' judge during bond hearing

A Michigan man pulled down his trousers to expose his bare buttocks to a judge during a bond hearing on Tuesday, 6 December.

Hassan Chokr, 35, is facing two felony counts of ethnic intimidation for allegedly shouting antisemitic comments outside a Jewish daycare centre, appearing in court on a separate charge of resisting arrest.

Wayne County Judge Regina Thomas had Chokr's microphone muted as he appeared in court via video link, before he "mooned" in front of the camera.

"I am putting him in the waiting room," Judge Thomas said.

