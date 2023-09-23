A man who fled Venezuela with his pet squirrel is now facing having to say goodbye as it is unlikely the animal will be allowed across the US border.

Yeison, 23, is among the millions of Venezuelans in recent years who have fled because of political and economic upheaval, and has spent months in Mexico waiting to make an asylum case in the US.

He is now scheduled to get that chance but will probably have to leave behind his pet squirrel, Niko.

Yeison said going without Niko was out of the question.

“It would practically be like starting with nothing,” Yeison said.