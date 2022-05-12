Independent TV
Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County
At least 20 homes have been destroyed by a fire that has ripped through a neighbourhood in Orange County, California.
Approximately 900 homes remained under evacuation orders on Thursday (12 May) as crews continued to work to contain the blaze.
As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned just under 200 acres, destroying several multimillion-dollar properties. No injuries were reported.
Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said that such dry vegetation meant that fires such as this can spread much more easily.
