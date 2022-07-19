Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

From the opening days of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the city of Mariupol has frequently been in the headlines. Through shelling, bombings and incursions by Russian soldiers, the city has been under constant bombardment, with the UN estimating 90 per cent of residential buildings have been destroyed.

But only now, as citizens escape, has a picture emerged of what life in Mariupol has been like for the past six months. In the latest episode of On The Ground,Bel Trew speaks with those fleeing the atrocities of the conflict in Mariupol and finding safety elsewhere.