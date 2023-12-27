Martin Lewis announces next DWP cost of living payment date

Martin Lewis has revealed when the next Department for Work and Pensions payment will be made to millions of households across the UK.

The money-saving expert was given special dispensation to reveal the dates for the confirmed DWP Cost of Living Payment on his ITV show on Tuesday (12 December).

Mr Lewis said: “It will be paid to eight million households but I have got special permission to tell you it comes out tonight before it comes out tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The payment will be made between 6 February and 22 February next year.”

He also explained who is eligible to receive the £300 handout.