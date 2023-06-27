Martin Lewis urges households to check meter readings to avoid higher energy bills

Martin Lewis has issued a reminder to households to check their meter readings this week to avoid higher energy bills.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the MoneySavingExpert founder told viewers that customers should submit readings “within a few days either side” of Saturday 1 July, when the energy price cap falls by around £1,200 for the average household in England, Wales and Scotland.

The price cap will drop from £3,280 per year to £2,074 per year.

It is a cap on energy unit price, not a cap on total bills, Ofgem said.