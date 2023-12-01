Former health secretary Matt Hancock appears to ‘snap back’ as he is grilled over the UK government’s lack of preparation during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Hancock took to the stand for a second day of questioning at Britain’s Covid inquiry on Friday (1 December).

Addressing the former health secretary lawyer Hugo Keith says: “Can we agree on this Mr Hancock, that on reflection, the UK’s government was not as well prepared and equipped to deal with the challenges of the pandemic that were experienced by black, Asian and ethnic minority healthcare workers?

Mr Hancock interrupts Mr Keith with his response.