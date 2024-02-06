This is the moment Rep. Jim McGovern scolds Republicans for their “trash” Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment effort, as he tells them “You should be ashamed”.

The US House is ready to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary over border security.

Republicans in the House argue that Mayorkas has “refused to comply” with immigration laws resulting in the record surge of immigrants at the US-Mexico border and “breached the public trust” by his actions and comments.

The House vote on the charges, which Democrats say are untrue and hardly grounds for impeachment, is set for today (6 February).