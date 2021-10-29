US vice president Kamala Harris and "Happy" singer Pharrell Williams are to endorse Terry McAuliffe as the next governor of Virginia on Friday, as the Democrat looks to return to a role he held in 2014.

McAuliffe is up against Republican Glenn Youngkin on polling day, which takes place on 2 November. The Get Out the Vote rally is being held at the Peter G Decker Jr Half Moone Center in Norfolk, and comes ahead of early voting closing on Saturday.