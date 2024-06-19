McDonald’s employee opens fire at customers during drive-thru dispute

A McDonald’s employee in Florida has been arrested after she pulled out a gun and shot at customers following a drive-thru dispute.

CCTV footage released by the police shows the fight between Chassidy Gardner, 22, and a group of people at a restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday 14 June.

Lakeland Police Department said Gardner argued with the customers before throwing a drink at them as they tried to drive away.

Two of the customers then got out of their vehicle and opened up the drive-thru window to throw drinks back at Gardner, who armed herself with a handgun.

She stepped outside to continue the argument, before firing her weapon at the vehicle, hitting it at least once, as the customers drove away.