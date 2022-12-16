The family of Megan Newborough have spoken out following the jailing of her killer, saying they’re the ones “serving a life sentence.”

Ross McCullam was convicted of the “merciless” murder of the 23-year-old who he had been dating for less than a month.

Speaking after the sentencing, her brother said that “no amount of prison can ever bring Megan back,” describing her as an “exceptional person through and through.”

McCullam was given a life sentence, with a minimum of 23 years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.