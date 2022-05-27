Two men rescued after boat capsizes off Devon coast

This video shows the moment two men were rescued by emergency workers after their boat capsized off the coast of Devon.

David Henderson and Brian Harding were on a fishing trip on the River Axe when their 16ft-long boat was hit by a wave, hurling them into the icy water.

The men were taken to hospital where it took two hours for their body temperatures to return to normal.

Footage of the rescue has been released by the RNLI to raise awareness of the importance of safety at sea.

