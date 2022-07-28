Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By Donkeys

Political group Led By Donkeys has highlighted Metropolitan Police controversies in their new video, which was projected onto Scotland Yard.

"2020. Police officers share pictures of murdered sisters, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, describing them as dead birds," the narrator states, as a Daily Mirror article is shown.

The reel shows a news story highlighting police officers accused of sharing "racist and misogynistic" texts with Wayne Couzens, who killed Sarah Everard.

The video, which was shared on 26 July, concludes with the message that "the Metropolitan Police Service is broken beyond repair."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.