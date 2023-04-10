Moment building collapses onto road after landslide in Mexico

Watch the moment a building came crashing down onto a road following a landslide in Tijuana, Mexico, on the morning of Sunday, 9 April.

It is the second building to collapse in the area, according to local reports.

Posting footage of the incident, Tijuana mayor Montserrat Caballero said that the building fell down within an established safety perimeter.

Ms Caballero added that the road it fell on, Boulevard Cuauhtemoc Sur, had been cleared of debris and opened both ways on Sunday.

