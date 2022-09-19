Mexican president shares first update after magnitude 7.7 earthquake near Coalcoman

The Mexican president has shared his first update after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Coalcoman on Monday, 19 September.

Speaking in a video message he shared on Twitter, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said officials were “starting to gather information” and “wish with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened.”

Mexico’s seismological organisation confirmed the earthquake occurred at 1:05 pm local time, around 65 kilometres south of Coalcoman.

At least 168 aftershocks were sent through the region in the aftermath of the earthquake, according to officials.

