Mia Janin’s father pleads with government for revision of Online Safety Bill

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Mia Janin's father has pleaded with the government to expand legislation to target bullying.

Mariano Janin told the BBC's Laura Kuennsberg that while he believes the Online Safety Bill could be a first step, he thinks further action should be taken.

“We need to revise the existing legislation about bullying, try to understand and try to act, do something,” he said.

Mia died by suicide aged 14 in 2021 after she was bullied.