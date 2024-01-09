Michael Gove appears to arrive at cabinet meeting with injured face

Michael Gove appeared to have an injury to his face as he arrived at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 9 January.

The housing secretary also appeared on BBC News with a mark visible on his forehead.

It came as the government announced proposals to bring in a strict time frame for landlords to fix problems under legislation named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Landlords will have to make emergency repairs within 24 hours under the proposals.