Michael Gove promises to harness spirit of Margaret Thatcher in levelling-up agenda

Michael Gove has promised to harness the “spirit” of Thatcherism to help the north of England.

At the Convention of the North, the Levelling Up Minister cited the “active” government of Margaret Thatcher and her 1980s transformation of the London docklands as inspiration for government plans to narrow economic and social disparities between the north and south.

“One of the most signal successes we owe to Mrs Thatcher’s government, and it is that spirit that animates our levelling up policies: active government,” Mr Gove said.

