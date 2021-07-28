The RNLI have released migrant-related footage for the first time, showing crews saving men, women and children from a raft on the English Channel.

The decision to release footage comes after the lifeguard charity had been accused by some of running a “migrant taxi service” by rescuing people at risk of dying in the water.

Responding to the suggestion, RNLI said it was “very proud” of its humanitarian work and confirmed it would continue to respond to callouts to rescue migrants in line with its legal duty under international maritime law.